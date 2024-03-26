Bengaluru Metro takes swift action to enhance safety measures following suicide incident

March 26, 2024 08:32 pm | Updated 08:32 pm IST - Bengaluru

In the wake of a suicide incident at the Attiguppe metro station, Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) has swiftly implemented a series of proactive measures aimed at preventing any recurrence of such incidents within the metro premises.

BMRCL officials said that they have directed train operators to exercise increased caution when approaching the platform. Additionally, the station controller has been asked to be extra vigilant on CCTV cameras to identify restless or gloomy persons who may commit suicide.

“Although this is the second incident involving a person taking their life, there have been numerous cases of commuters accessing the tracks in the past. Consequently, we have taken proactive measures to prevent such incidents from occurring in the future,” a BMRCL official told The Hindu.

Deployment of security personnel

In addition to providing directives to train operators and maintaining vigilance through CCTV cameras, officials have bolstered the deployment of security personnel on platforms to deter such incidents.

On March 21, a 19-year-old young man jumped onto the tracks at Attiguppe station on the Purple Line around 2 p.m. He was hit by an oncoming metro train and was killed on the spot. The deceased, identified as Dhruv Jatin Thakkar, was a first-year student of the BA LLB programme at National Law School of India University, Bengaluru, and hailed from Mumbai.

Speaking to The Hindu, Yashwant Chavan, spokesperson for BMRCL, said that proactive measures had been previously undertaken by the BMRCL to prevent such incidents.

“Now, in response to the recent incident, we have implemented stricter measures, including augmenting deployment of security personnel. Passengers are already reminded through regular announcements and random checks by staff to stay clear of the yellow line on platforms. Signages have also been installed at metro stations, cautioning passengers to refrain from accessing the tracks, highlighting the potential for life-altering injuries due to negligence,” he said.

Why PSDs aren’t feasible for existing metro stations

In the aftermath of this incident, commuters are emphasising the urgent necessity for the installation of platform screen doors (PSDs) at metro stations in Bengaluru. However, a BMRCL official mentioned that PSDs will be integrated only into the upcoming metro stations.

Responding to a query regarding the installation of PSDs at existing metro stations, Mr. Chavan explained, “Implementing PSDs at existing metro stations would necessitate a comprehensive overhaul of the signaling system, as the current system is intricately linked to train stoppage and door opening. As an alternative, we have introduced platform safety railings at Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Interchange station as part of a pilot project. Our intention is to extend this initiative to other crowded metro stations in the city.”

Apart from this, an emergency stop plunger (ESP) is available on every platform, allowing anyone present to halt an approaching train by activating the emergency brakes.

Meanwhile, security personnel emphasise the necessity for additional staff to deter passengers from accessing the tracks. “Ensuring the safety of our passengers remains our highest priority, and we are equipped to handle any emergency. However, increasing the number of security personnel on platforms is crucial to prevent incidents of passengers accessing the tracks. By enhancing our presence, will ensure the safety and well-being of everyone using the metro system.”

