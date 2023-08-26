ADVERTISEMENT

Bengaluru | Metro services to be disrupted on three stretches of Purple Line on August 27

August 26, 2023 08:10 pm | Updated 08:10 pm IST - Bengaluru

The stretches where the services will be affected are Mysuru Road to Kengeri, Baiyappanahalli to Swami Vivekananda Road, and Whitefield (Kadugodi) to Krishnarajapura

The Hindu Bureau

Namma Metro services will be available between Swami Vivekananda Road and Mysuru Road stations in Bengaluru on August 27, 2023. | Photo Credit: File Photo

Metro rail services on three stretches of the Purple Line will be disrupted between 7 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Sunday. However, there will be no change in the services on the Green Line.

The stretches where the services will be affected are Mysuru Road to Kengeri, Baiyappanahalli to Swami Vivekananda Road, and Whitefield (Kadugodi) to Krishnarajapura. The services will be available between Swami Vivekananda Road and Mysuru Road stations.

Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Ltd. (BMRCL) officials said on Sunday the company would be conducting safety tests which are the prerequisite for commissioning new services from Krishnarajapura to Baiyappanahalli and Kengeri to Challaghatta stations. An independent agency will assess the safety test and a certificate will be submitted to the Commissioner of Railway Safety. The lines will be commissioned after clearance from the CRS.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US