Bengaluru | Metro services to be disrupted on three stretches of Purple Line on August 27

August 26, 2023 08:10 pm | Updated 08:10 pm IST - Bengaluru

Metro rail services on three stretches of the Purple Line will be disrupted between 7 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Sunday. However, there will be no change in the services on the Green Line.

The stretches where the services will be affected are Mysuru Road to Kengeri, Baiyappanahalli to Swami Vivekananda Road, and Whitefield (Kadugodi) to Krishnarajapura. The services will be available between Swami Vivekananda Road and Mysuru Road stations.

Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Ltd. (BMRCL) officials said on Sunday the company would be conducting safety tests which are the prerequisite for commissioning new services from Krishnarajapura to Baiyappanahalli and Kengeri to Challaghatta stations. An independent agency will assess the safety test and a certificate will be submitted to the Commissioner of Railway Safety. The lines will be commissioned after clearance from the CRS.