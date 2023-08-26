HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Bengaluru | Metro services to be disrupted on three stretches of Purple Line on August 27

The stretches where the services will be affected are Mysuru Road to Kengeri, Baiyappanahalli to Swami Vivekananda Road, and Whitefield (Kadugodi) to Krishnarajapura

August 26, 2023 08:10 pm | Updated 08:10 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
Namma Metro services will be available between Swami Vivekananda Road and Mysuru Road stations in Bengaluru on August 27, 2023.

Namma Metro services will be available between Swami Vivekananda Road and Mysuru Road stations in Bengaluru on August 27, 2023. | Photo Credit: File Photo

Metro rail services on three stretches of the Purple Line will be disrupted between 7 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Sunday. However, there will be no change in the services on the Green Line.

The stretches where the services will be affected are Mysuru Road to Kengeri, Baiyappanahalli to Swami Vivekananda Road, and Whitefield (Kadugodi) to Krishnarajapura. The services will be available between Swami Vivekananda Road and Mysuru Road stations.

Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Ltd. (BMRCL) officials said on Sunday the company would be conducting safety tests which are the prerequisite for commissioning new services from Krishnarajapura to Baiyappanahalli and Kengeri to Challaghatta stations. An independent agency will assess the safety test and a certificate will be submitted to the Commissioner of Railway Safety. The lines will be commissioned after clearance from the CRS.

Related Topics

Bangalore / Bengaluru Metro / public transport

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.