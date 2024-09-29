ADVERTISEMENT

Bengaluru metro services disrupted between Whitefield and ITPL due to technical glitch

Updated - September 29, 2024 01:39 pm IST - Bengaluru

According to the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL), services were halted from 8:25 am to 8:55 am, affecting commuters during peak travel hours

The Hindu Bureau

Representative image | Photo Credit: Jhanavi T R

A technical glitch at the Whitefield (Kadugodi) metro station caused a brief suspension of train services between Whitefield and ITPL on Sunday (September 29, 2024) morning.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL), services were halted from 8:25 am to 8:55 am, affecting commuters during peak travel hours.

During the disruption, BMRCL arranged for short-loop train services on the Purple Line, ensuring connectivity between Challaghatta and ITPL Metro stations. Normal operations resumed on the entire Purple Line by 8:55 am, said BMRCL in a press release on Sunday (September 29, 2024) .

While the Purple Line was temporarily impacted, metro services on the Green Line continued to run as scheduled, with no interruptions reported, BMRCL officials clarified.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The brief suspension may have caused some inconvenience to commuters, particularly those traveling to and from Whitefield, a key tech hub. However, since it was Sunday (September 29, 2024), the service suspension did not affect many, as most IT professionals were on their weekly day off.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US