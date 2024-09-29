GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Bengaluru metro services disrupted between Whitefield and ITPL due to technical glitch

According to the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL), services were halted from 8:25 am to 8:55 am, affecting commuters during peak travel hours

Updated - September 29, 2024 01:39 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
Representative image

Representative image | Photo Credit: Jhanavi T R

A technical glitch at the Whitefield (Kadugodi) metro station caused a brief suspension of train services between Whitefield and ITPL on Sunday (September 29, 2024) morning.

According to the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL), services were halted from 8:25 am to 8:55 am, affecting commuters during peak travel hours.

During the disruption, BMRCL arranged for short-loop train services on the Purple Line, ensuring connectivity between Challaghatta and ITPL Metro stations. Normal operations resumed on the entire Purple Line by 8:55 am, said BMRCL in a press release on Sunday (September 29, 2024) .

While the Purple Line was temporarily impacted, metro services on the Green Line continued to run as scheduled, with no interruptions reported, BMRCL officials clarified.

The brief suspension may have caused some inconvenience to commuters, particularly those traveling to and from Whitefield, a key tech hub. However, since it was Sunday (September 29, 2024), the service suspension did not affect many, as most IT professionals were on their weekly day off.

Published - September 29, 2024 01:38 pm IST

