July 04, 2023 10:39 am | Updated 10:49 am IST - Bengaluru

Services on the Purple Line of Namma Metro in Bengaluru were disrupted on Tuesday, July 4, morning, according to Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL).

BMRCL officials alerted passengers to expect delays on the Purple Line due to signalling issues. BMRCL staff are working to restore normalcy in services at the earliest.

Officials are expected to issue a statement on the problem.