Bengaluru Metro resumes service after fallen tree branch disruption

Following a disruption caused by a fallen tree branch on the metro viaduct track between Trinity and M.G. Road stations on the Purple Line of the Bengaluru Metro due to heavy rainfall on June 2 evening, normalcy has been restored to metro services on June 3.

According to Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL), trains are now operating smoothly from Challaghatta to Whitefield, adhering to their regular schedule. In a release on June 3 morning, the BMRCL stated, “Today, normalcy of service on the entire Purple Line has been restored, and trains are running as per schedule from Challaghatta to Whitefield.”

BMRCL officials explained that the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) and the Forest Department cleared the tree from the track on June 2. “After assessing damages and conducting necessary repairs, train services between the two stations were resumed,” officials added.

On June 2 at around 7.26 p.m., the train’s loco pilot heading towards MG Road noticed a fallen tree on the track shortly after Trinity station. Alerting the operations team, the train was reversed to Trinity Station, where passengers were asked to disembark, and BMRCL refunded their fare.

Earlier in 2018, a branch fell onto the electricity supply line between Lalbagh and Jayanagar stations, causing a power outage and halting train services for around 90 minutes.

Meanwhile, in April 2024, the BMRCL had called a tender to trim around 750 tree branches along two existing railway lines: the Purple Line from Whitefield to Challaghatta, and the Green Line from Nagasandra to Silk Institute, as part of its pre-monsoon safety drive. A total of over 370 branches on the Purple Line and 380 branches on the Green Line were slated for trimming.

