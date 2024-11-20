Bengaluru metro opens Dasarahalli foot overbridge after long delay

Bengaluru

After years of delay, the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) has inaugurated the much-anticipated foot overbridge (FoB) at the Dasarahalli metro station. It provides significant relief to thousands of commuters who previously had to cross the hazardous Tumakuru Road to access the station.

Safety risks

Tumakuru Road, a key arterial route in Bengaluru, connects the city with other parts of Karnataka, including the Peenya Industrial Area and nearby residential neighbourhoods. Known for its heavy traffic comprising trucks, buses, and private vehicles, the road has long been a challenge for pedestrians, posing serious safety risks.

Since the station’s opening on May 1, 2015, the lack of an FoB forced commuters to navigate the busy road, often risking their lives. The eight-year wait for this vital pedestrian facility has drawn criticism despite its recent completion.

BMRCL officials stated, “The wait is over. We opened the FoB at the Dasarahalli metro station last week, which will benefit hundreds of commuters daily.”

Prolonged delay

While the addition has been welcomed, many voiced frustration over the prolonged delay. Shilpa Rao, a resident of 8th Mile, said, “Crossing Tumakuru Road was a nightmare. I would wait endlessly for a break in traffic, but even then, vehicles would speed past. This FoB is a huge relief, but it should have been built long ago.”

Parthasarathy Sreedharan, a regular commuter who travels from Dasarahalli to J.P. Nagar, echoed similar sentiments. “I’ve seen people narrowly escape accidents on this stretch. It was terrifying. While the FoB is a welcome development, the delay was unnecessary and put lives at risk. I hope the authorities prioritise other busy metro stations lacking proper pedestrian access.”

In response to mounting complaints in 2018, the BMRCL initially proposed constructing a subway for safer road crossing and issued tenders for the project. However, this plan was scrapped after the tender floated in April 2018 was cancelled. Later that year, officials shifted focus to building a FoB and issued fresh tenders in 2021, finally culminating in the opening of the bridge.

