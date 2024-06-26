Bengaluru metro introduces QR codes on trains for easy access to full route maps

Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) has begun installing QR codes on trains operating on the Purple and the Green lines, allowing passengers to scan them for accessing the route map.

According to BMRCL officials, passengers can simply scan the QR code printed on the existing route maps inside the rain coaches.

“Since the coaches only display maps of the routes they are currently on and do not provide a full map of the Bengaluru metro, we decided to include a QR code. This allows passengers to view the complete Bengaluru metro map on their mobile phones,” a official said.

After scanning the QR code, passengers are directed to a link on their browser where they can view the entire map. This map includes routes for both the Purple and the Green lines, along with the names of metro stations, terminal stations, interchange stations, and the locations of railway stations, BMTC, and KSRTC bus stands.

