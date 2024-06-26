GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Bengaluru metro introduces QR codes on trains for easy access to full route maps

According to BMRCL officials, metro passengers can simply scan QR code printed on the existing route maps inside coaches  

Published - June 26, 2024 07:21 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) has begun installing QR codes on trains operating on the Purple and the Green lines, allowing passengers to scan them for accessing the route map.

According to BMRCL officials, passengers can simply scan the QR code printed on the existing route maps inside the rain coaches.

“Since the coaches only display maps of the routes they are currently on and do not provide a full map of the Bengaluru metro, we decided to include a QR code. This allows passengers to view the complete Bengaluru metro map on their mobile phones,” a official said.

After scanning the QR code, passengers are directed to a link on their browser where they can view the entire map. This map includes routes for both the Purple and the Green lines, along with the names of metro stations, terminal stations, interchange stations, and the locations of railway stations, BMTC, and KSRTC bus stands.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.