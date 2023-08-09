HamberMenu
Bengaluru metro extends early morning curtailment of services on Purple Line till August 11

August 09, 2023 09:31 pm | Updated 09:31 pm IST - Bengaluru:

The Hindu Bureau
The curtailment of services is to facilitate various ongoing work.

The curtailment of services is to facilitate various ongoing work. | Photo Credit: file photo

Bengaluru:

The curtailment of metro services on the Purple Line of Namma Metro for signalling and other related work has been extended till August 11.

To expedite the construction activities between Baiyappanahalli and K.R. Pura, the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) previously declared a temporary suspension of metro services from 5 a.m. to 7 a.m. between Baiyappanahalli and S.V. Road Metro Stations, as well as K.R. Pura to Whitefield (Kadugodi). The suspension was effective until August 9.

The BMRCL said in a release on Wednesday, “To complete the works, the curtailment of train services is further extended on August 10 and 11. During this period, the train services are available between S.V. Road and Kengeri metro stations.”

Kengeri to Challaghatta stretch

The statement added that to facilitate signalling and associated tasks along the Kengeri to Challaghatta stretch (on Mysuru Road), trains on August 14 will be operated only between Baiyapanahhali and Vijayanagar metro stations from 5 a.m. to 7 a.m. and no metro services will be available between Kengeri and Vijayanagar metro stations during these hours.

After 7 a.m., regular train service will be available between Baiyyappanahalli and Kengeri metro stations and also between Krishnarajapura and Whitefield metro stations till the end of services up to 11 p.m.

There will be no changes on the Green Line services, the BMRCL added.

