Bengaluru metro conducts trial run to Anjanapura

The trial run of Namma Metro begins on the extended Green line, on Kanakpura road to Anjanapura.

The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) started a trial run on the extended Green Line on Kanakpura Road from Yelchenahalli to Anjanapura.

A six-car train from Yelachenahalli chugged on the newly-built elevated corridor towards Anjanapura. Chief PRO of BMRCL Yeshwanth Chavan told The Hindu that the trial run will continue for a period of one month. “During the trial run, various systems are checked. Trains will be operated at various speeds for checking signalling and other purposes. Required data will be collected during the trial run. After our internal tests, the Commissioner of Railway Safety will be approached seeking a safety certificate to open the line for commercial operations.”

The BMRCL has plans to open the line for commercial operations on November 1, which is Karnataka Rajyosthsva Day. This is the first line slated for commercial operations under phase II.

The 6-km extended Green Line includes stations at Konanakunte Cross, Doddakallasandra, Vajarahalli, and Talaghattapura.

