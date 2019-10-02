Bengaluru mayoral polls: BJP high command has final say

The BJP high command had the final say in the Bengaluru Mayoral polls that had turned into a battle of one-upmanship between Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa and the party organisation. In a decisive move aimed at sending out a message that the organisation is supreme, the high command forced its choice on the Chief Minister and other Bengaluru city leaders on Tuesday.

RSS man and two-time councillor from Jogupalya, M. Goutham Kumar, was elected as Bengaluru’s 53rd Mayor, while Bommanahalli councillor C.R. Ramamohan Raju became his deputy.

The election of the city’s Mayor and Deputy Mayor on Tuesday was not devoid of drama. The candidates for the top posts were not announced by the BJP until the last minute, due to hectic lobbying by the hopeful councillors and city MLAs.

Highly placed sources in the BJP said the party stood firm behind the candidature of Mr. Kumar. It is said that the party wanted to ensure that a candidate it endorsed occupied the Mayor’s post, given that the municipal polls are just a year away.

That apart, the party was also keen on changing the power equation in the State capital. The election of Mr. Kumar is now seen as a setback to both Mr. Yediyurappa, who incidentally also holds the Bengaluru Development portfolio, and BJP leader R. Ashok, who is perceived as the face of the party in the city, sources said. Sources also said that the BJP high command was keen on improving the party’s image in the city, which has 28 Assembly constituencies — a maximum for any district in the State.