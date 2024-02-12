Bengaluru may soon get a US Consulate: Priyank Kharge

February 12, 2024 09:39 pm | Updated 09:40 pm IST - Bengaluru

Minister for IT and BT Priyank M. Kharge said on Monday that Bengaluru might soon get a US Consulate, and it would help the huge population of students, technology workers, and business visitors going to the U.S. regularly with visa services and other formalities. He was speaking to delegates of the US Trade Mission that has been visiting several tier 1 and tier 2 cities in Karnataka and South India here.

Sharath Bachegowda, Chairman, KEONICS, said, “We will extend our full support to the the U.S. administration for starting a consulate in Bengaluru. It will help the IT and ITES industries, techies, and students in Karnataka, who now have to travel to Chennai and Hyderabad for their visa applications.’‘

Representatives of some 15 reputed schools from the U.S. are also part of the trade mission, in addition to senior representatives from George Washington University, University of Texas-San Antonio, Arizona State University and University of Arkansas. ‘’The trade mission also seeks to connect U.S. education institutions with Indian higher education institutions and students to advance mutually beneficial collaboration,” Kharge said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The trade mission would also explore multiple avenues of cooperation between the U.S. and India in advancing technology innovation in manufacturing and other allied sectors by forging long-term partnerships between American and Indian enterprises, according to a statement released by state IT/BT ministry.

The trade mission would also tour Mangaluru and Manipal between February 14 and 15, 2024, meeting students in Kochi from February 16 to 17, and conclude in Coimbatore on February 20.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.