ADVERTISEMENT

Bengaluru may receive widespread rainfall for next three days 

November 04, 2023 07:03 pm | Updated 07:04 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

 

The city is likely to receive widespread rainfall for the next three days, the India Metrological Department (IMD) has predicted. The forecast said the city is likely to receive moderate to heavy spells of rain accompanied by thunderstorm.

According to the IMD, there is a trough in easterlies over interior Karnataka that extends up to 1.5 km above the mean sea level. Under the influence of this weather system, coastal Karnataka and south interior Karnataka is very likely to experience widespread rainfall from November 4 to 7, IMD said.

On Saturday, several pockets of the city received moderate to heavy spells of rain disrupting normal traffic, even as motorists struggled to wade through flooded roads. The rain has also brought a little respite to people as it cooled down temperatures.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the traffic police, a stretch of the Marathahalli main road in Vinayak Nagar was flooded causing a traffic snarl. Flooding was also reported at Basavanagara junction, Panattur railway bridge, and DB Halli road towards Sakra hospital. A few stretches of the Bannerghatta road were also flooded resulting in slow-moving traffic and many used the sub-arterial roads to commute.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US