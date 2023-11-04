HamberMenu
Bengaluru may receive widespread rainfall for next three days 

November 04, 2023 07:03 pm | Updated 07:04 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

 

The city is likely to receive widespread rainfall for the next three days, the India Metrological Department (IMD) has predicted. The forecast said the city is likely to receive moderate to heavy spells of rain accompanied by thunderstorm.

According to the IMD, there is a trough in easterlies over interior Karnataka that extends up to 1.5 km above the mean sea level. Under the influence of this weather system, coastal Karnataka and south interior Karnataka is very likely to experience widespread rainfall from November 4 to 7, IMD said.

On Saturday, several pockets of the city received moderate to heavy spells of rain disrupting normal traffic, even as motorists struggled to wade through flooded roads. The rain has also brought a little respite to people as it cooled down temperatures.

According to the traffic police, a stretch of the Marathahalli main road in Vinayak Nagar was flooded causing a traffic snarl. Flooding was also reported at Basavanagara junction, Panattur railway bridge, and DB Halli road towards Sakra hospital. A few stretches of the Bannerghatta road were also flooded resulting in slow-moving traffic and many used the sub-arterial roads to commute.

