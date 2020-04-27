COVID-19: Bengaluru manufactures nearly 50% of PPE kits

Bengaluru is leading in the production of personal protective equipment (PPE) kits, with nearly 50% of the overall production coming from the city, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. PPE body coveralls are mandatory specialised protective suits worn by health professionals while treating and tracing COVID-19 patients.

According to a release from the Ministry of Textiles, the production capacity of coveralls required by medical personnel treating COVID-19 cases in the country has been ramped up to more than 1 lakh a day.

Tirupur, Chennai and Coimbatore in Tamil Nadu, Ahmedabad and Vadodara in Gujarat, Phagwara and Ludhiana in Punjab, Kusumnagar and Bhiwandi in Maharashtra, Dungarpur in Rajasthan, Kolkata, Delhi, Noida, and Gurugram are the other places where PPE coveralls are being manufactured.

The PPE kits are being sent to various States based on requirement. Currently, only four laboratories in the country have the necessary approvals for conducting tests and certification for PPE kits. They are located in Coimbatore, Gwalior, Avadi, and Kanpur.