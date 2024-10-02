Bengaluru man who stabbed BMTC conductor had knife and hammer in bag

The accused Harsh Sinha, 25, from Jharkhand arrested for stabbing a Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) conductor on a moving bus over a trivial row, was carrying a knife and hammer in his backpack to attack his former manager who sacked him from a BPO job 20 days ago, the probe has now revealed.

During his interrogation, Harsh Sinha told police that he had been carrying a knife and a hammer and had been roaming around looking for the manager who fired him.

The accused was travelling on footboard when the bus was moving near Vydehi Circle and was asked by the victim Yogesh to come inside, which led to a heated argument.

“The incident happened on route no. 500 CK/13 near the ITPL bus stop. Mr. Yogesh, while performing his duties, instructed a passenger, Harsha Sinha, to move away from the bus’s middle doors for safety reasons. The passenger, however, reacted violently and attacked our conductor, stabbing him in a sudden outburst,” BMTC said in a statement on Wednesday, October 2. Following the attack, Sinha threatened other passengers and demanded they vacate the bus immediately. In a further act of aggression, the assailant used a hammer to damage the bus’s windows and other property,” the statement added.

The incident was captured on the CCTV camera installed in the bus and even the driver who jumped out recorded his act on his mobile phone.

Officials from BMTC said that the swift and decisive actions of the driver, Mr. Siddalingaswamy, who locked the attacker inside the bus, ensuring the safety of all passengers. “With the assistance of passengers, he called the police and emergency services. Conductor Yogesh was quickly shifted to Vydehi Hospital for treatment, where he is now out of danger and receiving medical care,” the official said.

Police who rushed to the spot arrested Harsh Sinha and he has been booked for attempt to murder.

