GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Bengaluru man who stabbed BMTC conductor had knife and hammer in bag

The accused had plans to attack his former manager who sacked him from a BPO job 20 days ago, probe has now revealed

Published - October 02, 2024 09:06 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The accused Harsh Sinha, 25, from Jharkhand arrested for stabbing a Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) conductor on a moving bus over a trivial row, was carrying a knife and hammer in his backpack to attack his former manager who sacked him from a BPO job 20 days ago, the probe has now revealed. 

During his interrogation, Harsh Sinha told police that he had been carrying a knife and a hammer and had been roaming around looking for the manager who fired him. 

The accused was travelling on footboard when the bus was moving near Vydehi Circle and was asked by the victim Yogesh to come inside, which led to a heated argument.

“The incident happened on route no. 500 CK/13 near the ITPL bus stop. Mr. Yogesh, while performing his duties, instructed a passenger, Harsha Sinha, to move away from the bus’s middle doors for safety reasons. The passenger, however, reacted violently and attacked our conductor, stabbing him in a sudden outburst,” BMTC said in a statement on Wednesday, October 2. Following the attack, Sinha threatened other passengers and demanded they vacate the bus immediately. In a further act of aggression, the assailant used a hammer to damage the bus’s windows and other property,” the statement added.

The incident was captured on the CCTV camera installed in the bus and even the driver who jumped out recorded his act on his mobile phone.

Officials from BMTC said that the swift and decisive actions of the driver, Mr. Siddalingaswamy, who locked the attacker inside the bus, ensuring the safety of all passengers. “With the assistance of passengers, he called the police and emergency services. Conductor Yogesh was quickly shifted to Vydehi Hospital for treatment, where he is now out of danger and receiving medical care,” the official said.  

Police who rushed to the spot arrested Harsh Sinha and he has been booked for attempt to murder.

Published - October 02, 2024 09:06 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.