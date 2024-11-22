 />

Bengaluru man loses money via credit card after clicking link to update delivery location

The victim lost ₹46,139 before he could contact his bank and block the transactions on his credit card

Published - November 22, 2024 01:38 pm IST - Bengaluru 

On November 6, the private firm employee received a phone call saying there is a delivery in his name, and he needs to update his delivery location within 12 hours. Perplexed by the call, but believing the caller to be a genuine delivery partner, the complainant asked what action is required to update the location.  | Photo Credit: RAO G. N.

A 37-year-old private firm employee in Bengaluru lost over ₹46,000 after clicking on a link to update his location for delivering his product. The FIR is registered at North East Cybercrime, Economic, and Narcotics (CEN) police station.

The cyber fraudster sent a link to his mobile number and directed him to click and update necessary details. The complainant clicked the link and added his location as well as phone number as guided.

Multiple transactions

After a while, he was directed to pay a fee of ₹25 to process the delivery. The victim updated his credit card details. As soon as it was done and an auto One Time Password (OTP) was filled, ₹548 was deducted from his credit card. Within minutes, he started to lose money from his card in multiple transactions.

The victim immediately approached his bank to block the card. But before the bank blocked the card, he lost ₹46,139.

He filed a complaint with the police on November 11.

Don’t click on unknown links

The police said the fraudster had gained access to the complainant’s mobile phone and bank details through the link they sent. The stolen money may have moved into multiple accounts before being withdrawn.

The police advised people not to click on unknown links as they could be fraudulent ones.

bengaluru / cyber crime

