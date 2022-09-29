Bengaluru man claims son forced him into rehab to take over property

The Hindu Bureau Bengaluru
September 29, 2022 23:56 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

A 53-year-old owner of a bar and restaurant has accused his son and his nephew of getting him admitted to a rehab centre for over three years to take over his property.

Based on the complaint on Monday, the police registered a case of criminal intimidation and wrongful confinement against the son and his cousin.

The victim, Narayanaswamy K., said that he owned a bar and restaurant and also a house which he had rented out. He said he became an alcoholic after he separated from his wife.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Narayanaswamy alleged that his son Yeshwanthkumar and his nephew Chethan Babu forcibly admitted him into a rehab centre and allegedly bribed the staff to torture him for three years.

However, he returned home after being discharged to find that his son has taken over the possession of his house and the bar and restaurant.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

When Mr. Narayanaswamy confronted the dup, they allegedly assaulted him and threatened him with dire consequences if he bothered them again.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app