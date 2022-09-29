Bengaluru

Bengaluru man claims son forced him into rehab to take over property

A 53-year-old owner of a bar and restaurant has accused his son and his nephew of getting him admitted to a rehab centre for over three years to take over his property.

Based on the complaint on Monday, the police registered a case of criminal intimidation and wrongful confinement against the son and his cousin.

The victim, Narayanaswamy K., said that he owned a bar and restaurant and also a house which he had rented out. He said he became an alcoholic after he separated from his wife.

Mr. Narayanaswamy alleged that his son Yeshwanthkumar and his nephew Chethan Babu forcibly admitted him into a rehab centre and allegedly bribed the staff to torture him for three years.

However, he returned home after being discharged to find that his son has taken over the possession of his house and the bar and restaurant.

When Mr. Narayanaswamy confronted the dup, they allegedly assaulted him and threatened him with dire consequences if he bothered them again.


