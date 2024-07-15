Bengaluru likely to receive rainfall till July 19

Bengalureans woke up to light rain on Monday morning which lasted for most of the day. As per the Indian Meteorological Centre (IMD) forecast the city is likely to receive rainfall throughout the week.

“There is a possibility that Bengaluru will receive rainfall till July 19,” said C.S. Patil, scientist at IMD, Bengaluru. The local forecast for Bengaluru city and neighbourhood for the next 48 hours is generally cloudy sky. The forecast adds that there is likely to be light to moderate rain with the sustained wind speed very likely to reach 30-40 kmph.

The maximum and minimum temperatures are very likely to be around 25°C and 20°C respectively.

On Monday the IMD’s Bengaluru station recorded 8.5 mm rainfall, the HAL airport recorded 7.3 mm and the Kempegowda International Airport station recorded 2 mm till 5.30 p.m. The maximum and minimum temperatures recorded by the Bengaluru station was 24.1°C and 20.3°C respectively.

According to IMD the south west monsoon was active over the state and rainfall occurred at most places over the state.

Mr. Patil said that He said that the coastal districts will receive very heavy rainfall till July 19 and that many places in south interior and north interior Karnataka will receive rainfall till July 19.

“Some places in Uttara Kannada, Udupi and Dakshina Kannada districts are expected to receive very heavy rainfall hence a red alert has been issued for July 15 and 16, for July 17 and 18 orange alerts has been issued. Some places in Belagavi, Shivamogga, Chikkamagaluru and Kodagu districts are also expected to receive very heavy rainfall,” Mr. Patil said.

