Bengaluru likely to receive light to moderate rainfall till November 15: IMD

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast light to moderate rainfall for Bengaluru till November 15.

On November 12, the IMD said Bengaluru city is very likely to experience light to moderate rainfall from November 12 to November 15.

“A low pressure system lies over southwest Bay of Bengal off north Tamil Nadu and adjoining the south Andhra Pradesh coast. The associated circulation extends up to 5.8 km above mean sea level tilting south westwards with height. Under the influence of this system, coastal and south interior Karnataka is very likely to experience light rainfall at isolated places on November 12,” according to IMD.

From November 13 to 15, fairly widespread with light to moderate rainfall is very likely to occur over south interior Karnataka and coastal Karnataka.

“Light to moderate rainfall is very likely to occur at a few places over north interior Karnataka from November 13 to 15,” according to the IMD.