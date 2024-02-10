Bengaluru leopard task force personnel undergo training

February 10, 2024 07:53 pm | Updated 07:54 pm IST - Bengaluru

More than 100 personnel of the rapid response leopard task force for Bengaluru city were given a day-long training by wildlife conservationists and experts.

In the wake of repeated sightings of leopards in the city’s residential areas, the Forest Department set up a dedicated rapid-response leopard task force.

Over 100 personnel of the task force were on Friday given a demonstration of operational methods by conservationist Sanjay Gubbi at the Bannerghatta National Park wildlife.

Besides, senior officials from Dehradun briefed the task force staff on how to save the lives of leopards, how to monitor the movement of leopards when they are on the move, how to identify leopard footsteps, how to install cages, how to capture them after the veterinarian administers anaesthesia and how to use traps.

The task force personnel were also trained on various aspects like what safety equipment to wear during operations, how to be vigilant at night and how to use thermal drone cameras.

The Forest Department said that this training will continue at various stages.