Bengaluru leads blue, grey collar job vacancies in India

‘Bengaluru is country’s hub for blue and grey collar jobs’

Bengaluru holds the highest number of vacancies in India for blue and grey collar jobs.Delivery, BPO, customer care, data entry, back office, field sales and driver categories account for 80% of all such jobs, according to a study.

Qjobs, a Quess Corp platform for blue and grey collar recruitment, said Bengaluru had the largest share of job vacancies across these categories, accounting for 23% of openings,followed by Delhi (18%), Hyderabad (15%), Mumbai (11%), and Pune (8%).

Qjobs claimed to have achieved a 10x growth with over 2 million jobseekers, mostly from these top cities, joining its platform in one year. In 100 days, it added 1 million jobseekers during the third quarter of the current fiscal.

Sekhar Garisa, President – Emerging Businesses and Chief Strategy Officer, Quess Corp, said, “We started Qjobs during the Covid-19 pandemic to address the persistent need gap, and create a seamless blue and grey collar recruitment journey. The milestone of reaching 2 million seekers and 1 million vacancies indicate the size of the market.’‘

Since its inception in 2020, Qjobs offered upskilling (basic English, general knowledge, sales & customer care, data entry, and delivery skills)to over 1.4 million jobseekers. It also filled over 1 million job vacancies for over 4,000 companies. Qjobs has a target to onboard 10 million jobseekers by the end of the fiscal.