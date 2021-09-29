Bengaluru leading in registration of cybercrime cases for over five years

Data released by National Crime Records Bureau for 2020 shows 26,107 cases are pending investigation

Bengaluru

29 September 2021 01:16 IST

However, investigation and prosecution in cybercrimes has been abysmally poor

Bengaluru city has been leading in the number of cybercrime cases registered in the country for over five years now. However, investigation and prosecution in cybercrimes has been abysmally poor.

Data released by National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) for 2020 shows pendency at a whopping 87.4% of the 8,892 cases registered in the city during the year. As many as 26,107 cases are pending investigation, including the backlog from previous years. There was not a single conviction for a cyber offence in the city in 2020.

“The city has taken the first step in successful registration of cases over cyber offences. Today, there is sufficient awareness and infrastructure for the same. Towards better detection and prosecution, we have established eight CEN - cyber, economic and narcotic offences police stations - one in each division of the city and started the Cybercrime Information Report (CIR). However, evidently it is not enough,” conceded a senior police official.

Each CEN station has only eight personnel – a police inspector, a sub-inspector, and six constables – even as each of these stations register nearly a thousand or sometimes even more cybercrime cases a year.

The stations are also tasked with probing narcotics and economic offences, clearly indicating they are inadequately staffed. “We need to upgrade the CEN stations to full-fledged stations with over 100 staff strength,” a senior official said.

There are other structural impediments to successful investigations as well.

“Most of the intermediaries - Google, Facebook, WhatsApp, and Twitter - do not cooperate with agencies sticking to the line that they are only bound by the U.S. law and sometimes even ask for the request to be routed through Mutual Legal Assistance Treaty, which makes the request a bipartisan one to be approved by the Ministry of External Affairs. In rare cases that they cooperate, they take over 30 days, which makes the information useless most times,” said a senior official.

He hoped the new Information Technology Rules, 2021, will fix this gap in law.

Golden hour

The Cybercrime Information Report facility launched in 2020 has, meanwhile, helped prevent transfer of money from bank accounts of victims, if reported and acted upon within the golden hour of two hours.

“While we are not able to coordinate our efforts with social media intermediaries, we are able to do that with our banks here, which is being leveraged in CIR system to prevent monetary losses as far as possible,” an official said.