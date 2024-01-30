Bengaluru KV student presents science project at PM’s Pariksha pe charcha

January 30, 2024 10:26 am | Updated 10:26 am IST - BENGALURU

R. Bhavana, a class 9 student of Kendriya Vidyalaya, DRDO, Bengaluru, presented her science project at the Pariksha Pe Charcha programme held on January 29 in Bharath Mandapam, Pragathi Maidan, New Delhi. As part of the programme, Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with students appearing for board exams this year.

R. Bhavana represented the KVS Bengaluru region at the programme in Delhi. Her project on a health monitoring system has earned recognition for its innovative approach, according to Kendriya Vidyalaya, DRDO, Bengaluru.