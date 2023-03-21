ADVERTISEMENT

Bengaluru Karaga procession on April 6 

March 21, 2023 10:54 pm | Updated 10:54 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Bengaluru

The annual Bengaluru Karaga, one of the oldest community festivals in the city, will be held from March 29 to April 8 at the Dharmarayaswamy temple at Thigalarapet in the heart of the city.

Karaga refers to a sacred floral pot carried by a man resplendently dressed as a woman. The 11-day festival starts with the flag hoisting on the night of March 29, with several rituals being performed each day thereafter. The main festival, ‘Karaga Shakyotsava’ will be on April 6.

On Tuesday, Chickpet MLA Uday B. Garudachar along with Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Chief Commissioner Tushar Giri Nath released the invitation of the Karaga festival and held a meeting regarding the festivities with the stakeholders, including the temple Karaga committee.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“Adequate lighting has been ensured and portable toilets will be placed along the route. The BBMP will also set up medical centres. The Police Department will install additional CCTV cameras,” the BBMP said in a release.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Bangalore

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US