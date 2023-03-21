HamberMenu
  1. EPaper

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Bengaluru Karaga procession on April 6 

March 21, 2023 10:54 pm | Updated 10:54 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Bengaluru

The annual Bengaluru Karaga, one of the oldest community festivals in the city, will be held from March 29 to April 8 at the Dharmarayaswamy temple at Thigalarapet in the heart of the city.

Karaga refers to a sacred floral pot carried by a man resplendently dressed as a woman. The 11-day festival starts with the flag hoisting on the night of March 29, with several rituals being performed each day thereafter. The main festival, ‘Karaga Shakyotsava’ will be on April 6.

On Tuesday, Chickpet MLA Uday B. Garudachar along with Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Chief Commissioner Tushar Giri Nath released the invitation of the Karaga festival and held a meeting regarding the festivities with the stakeholders, including the temple Karaga committee.

“Adequate lighting has been ensured and portable toilets will be placed along the route. The BBMP will also set up medical centres. The Police Department will install additional CCTV cameras,” the BBMP said in a release.

Related Topics

Bangalore

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.