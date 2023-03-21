Bengaluru Karaga procession on April 6 

March 21, 2023 10:54 pm | Updated 10:54 pm IST - Bengaluru

Bengaluru

The annual Bengaluru Karaga, one of the oldest community festivals in the city, will be held from March 29 to April 8 at the Dharmarayaswamy temple at Thigalarapet in the heart of the city.

Karaga refers to a sacred floral pot carried by a man resplendently dressed as a woman. The 11-day festival starts with the flag hoisting on the night of March 29, with several rituals being performed each day thereafter. The main festival, ‘Karaga Shakyotsava’ will be on April 6.

On Tuesday, Chickpet MLA Uday B. Garudachar along with Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Chief Commissioner Tushar Giri Nath released the invitation of the Karaga festival and held a meeting regarding the festivities with the stakeholders, including the temple Karaga committee.

“Adequate lighting has been ensured and portable toilets will be placed along the route. The BBMP will also set up medical centres. The Police Department will install additional CCTV cameras,” the BBMP said in a release.