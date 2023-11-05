Bengaluru Kambala to attract stars including Aishwarya Rai and Anushka Shetty

November 05, 2023 05:04 pm | Updated 05:04 pm IST - Bengaluru

Popular film stars Aishwarya Rai and Anushka Shetty will be among the celebrities making their presence felt at the first ever Kambala to be held at Palace Grounds in Bengaluru in which more than 150 buffaloes (Kona) will be featuring.

The event organisers are expecting a crowd between three and five lakhs over the two days to watch. The State government has announced a grant of ₹1 crore for the event.

The participating buffaloes will be accorded a warm send-off from Uppinangadi on November 23, said Bengaluru Kambala Samithi President Ashok Rai on Sunday. Events are being planned to welcome the buffaloes at Hassan and Nelamangala enroute to Bengaluru, he added.

The Organising President Umesh Shetty announced that film stars from the coastal area, including Aishwarya Rai and Anushka Shetty will be arriving to watch Bengaluru Kambala.

As part of the preparation for Bengaluru Kambala, a meeting of representatives from over 50 communities from the coastal districts met here on Sunday to chalk out the modalities. The Honorary President of the committee K. Prakash Shetty said that the Bengaluru Kambala will be a historic event providing a large platform to bring all the communities of the coastal districts.

A theme song on “Bengaluru Kambala –Namma Kambala”, written by V. Manohar and music by Gurukiran was released on Sunday.