HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Bengaluru Kambala to attract stars including Aishwarya Rai and Anushka Shetty

The event organisers are expecting a crowd between three and five lakhs over the two days to watch

November 05, 2023 05:04 pm | Updated 05:04 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
Image used for representative purpose only.

Image used for representative purpose only. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Popular film stars Aishwarya Rai and Anushka Shetty will be among the celebrities making their presence felt at the first ever Kambala to be held at Palace Grounds in Bengaluru in which more than 150 buffaloes (Kona) will be featuring.

The event organisers are expecting a crowd between three and five lakhs over the two days to watch. The State government has announced a grant of ₹1 crore for the event.

The participating buffaloes will be accorded a warm send-off from Uppinangadi on November 23, said Bengaluru Kambala Samithi President Ashok Rai on Sunday. Events are being planned to welcome the buffaloes at Hassan and Nelamangala enroute to Bengaluru, he added.  

The Organising President Umesh Shetty announced that film stars from the coastal area, including Aishwarya Rai and Anushka Shetty will be arriving to watch Bengaluru Kambala.

As part of the preparation for Bengaluru Kambala, a meeting of representatives from over 50 communities from the coastal districts met here on Sunday to chalk out the modalities.  The Honorary President of the committee K. Prakash Shetty said that the Bengaluru Kambala will be a historic event providing a large platform to bring all the communities of the coastal districts.

A theme song on “Bengaluru Kambala –Namma Kambala”, written by V. Manohar and music by Gurukiran was released on Sunday.

Related Topics

bengaluru / Karnataka

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.