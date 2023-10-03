ADVERTISEMENT

Bengaluru | Jayaram N is new BDA Commissioner

October 03, 2023 01:04 pm | Updated 01:05 pm IST - Bengaluru

Mr. Jayaram, who is also Secretary to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, is expected to be relieved from the post.

The Hindu Bureau

N. Jayaram takes over the BDA at a time when projects like Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Layout are moving at a snail’s pace, while the Peripheral Ring Road Project has little to no consent from farmers.  | Photo Credit: BADIGER PK

 

The government has appointed 2004-batch IAS officer Jayaram N. as the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) Commissioner. His appointment came after previous Commissioner G Kumar Naik retired on superannuation on September 30. 

Mr. Jayaram, who is also Secretary to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, is expected to be relieved from the post. He was also the Chairman of the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board, the post of which is now vacant.

Mr. Jayaram takes over the BDA at a time when projects like Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Layout are moving at a snail’s pace, while the Peripheral Ring Road Project has little to no consent from farmers.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

bengaluru

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US