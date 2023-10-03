HamberMenu
Bengaluru | Jayaram N is new BDA Commissioner

Mr. Jayaram, who is also Secretary to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, is expected to be relieved from the post.

October 03, 2023 01:04 pm | Updated 01:05 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
N. Jayaram takes over the BDA at a time when projects like Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Layout are moving at a snail’s pace, while the Peripheral Ring Road Project has little to no consent from farmers. 

N. Jayaram takes over the BDA at a time when projects like Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Layout are moving at a snail's pace, while the Peripheral Ring Road Project has little to no consent from farmers.  | Photo Credit: BADIGER PK

 

The government has appointed 2004-batch IAS officer Jayaram N. as the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) Commissioner. His appointment came after previous Commissioner G Kumar Naik retired on superannuation on September 30. 

Mr. Jayaram, who is also Secretary to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, is expected to be relieved from the post. He was also the Chairman of the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board, the post of which is now vacant.

Mr. Jayaram takes over the BDA at a time when projects like Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Layout are moving at a snail’s pace, while the Peripheral Ring Road Project has little to no consent from farmers.

