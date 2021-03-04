Bengaluru is ‘best city to live in’

fBengaluru

Bengaluru has been adjudged the best city in India to live in, as per the Ease of Living Index 2020, a study-survey carried out by the Union Housing Department.

In the previous ranking Bengaluru had been ranked 58th, while Pune stood first. However, in a dramatic rise in ranking for the city, Bengaluru has emerged as the best city in ease of living, pushing Pune to the second place. This is among 111 cities with a population of over one million surveyed for the Index.

The Ease of Living Index reviews the city on over 14 parameters including quality of live, economic development, inclusion, resilience and sustainability. This year, EoLI also included a citizen perception survey.