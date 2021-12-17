Bengaluru International Film Festival to be held in February 2022

Bengaluru

17 December 2021 01:57 IST

The Karnataka Chalanachitra Academy has announced that the 13th edition of Bengaluru International Film Festival (BIFFes) will be held in February 2022. It was slated to be held in April 2021, but was postponed indefinitely due to the second wave of COVID-19.

However, with fears of Omicron cases rising and the State government imposing a limit of 500 persons at any public gathering, there are fears that BiFFes may be postponed again.

However, the organisers are determined to put up a show this year. “Whatever the situation, the festival will be held in February 2022,” said Sunil Puranik, chairperson, Karnataka Chalanachitra Academy.

“We worked for four months in 2021, selected films and just two weeks before the festival, the second wave broke out. The government imposed restrictions on public gatherings making it impossible to hold the festival. We were deeply frustrated and saddened. This year, we have decided to hold it in February 2022, whatever the situation is in accordance with the State government’s guidelines,” he said.

While most film festivals in India and across the world migrated online or were held in a hybrid mode in 2020 and 2021, BIFFes was one of the very few that refused to go online. Though the organisers are hoping to host the festival in theatres, they are considering moving to a hybrid mode.

“We hope the COVID-19 situation won’t be alarming in February 2022, but if it is we are thinking of moving the festival to a hybrid mode or even completely online. But BIFFes will be held and not cancelled,” Mr. Puranik said.