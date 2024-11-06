Bengaluru infant death: Mother accidentally killed baby girl and put her in water tank, find police

The mysterious death of a one-month-old baby girl, who was missing from home and later found in the overhead tank of the house situated in Iggalur, on Tuesday (November 5, 2024) morning was accidental and not deliberate, the police probe found.

The Surya City police, who initially registered a case of murder based on the complaint of the mother, investigated in detail and found that the mother had given some medicine to the baby, following which the baby began to froth at the mouth and died.

Fearing that the husband would blame her for the death, the mother put the baby in the overhead tank and cooked up a story that the baby went missing when she was in the washroom. The neighbours along with the Surya City police rushed to the house and began to search for the baby and found her in an overhead tank.

Mother confesses to accidental death

Initially, the police probed from all angles and later picked up the parents for questioning. A detailed questioning led the mother, Archita, to allegedly confess to the crime.

The police said the accused did not kill the baby deliberately, but after the baby died, she was scared of her husband and decided to make up a story to save herself. The police are now awaiting the post-mortem and FSL report to corroborate the confession of Archita, the police said.

Archita, a B.Sc graduate, married Manu, a cab driver, last year. The duo are from different castes and it was a love marriage. Initially, the parents of both were against their relationship, but they accepted Archita after she delivered a baby girl a month ago. However, it was a premature delivery, and the baby was having breathing complications and was under medication.

