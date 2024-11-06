 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Bengaluru infant death: Mother accidentally killed baby girl and put her in water tank, find police

The Surya City police found that the mother had given some medicine to the baby, following which the baby began to froth at the mouth and died.

Updated - November 06, 2024 05:16 pm IST - BENGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
During a detailed questioning of the parents, the mother allegedly confessed to the crime. Image for representation purposes.

During a detailed questioning of the parents, the mother allegedly confessed to the crime. Image for representation purposes. | Photo Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

The mysterious death of a one-month-old baby girl, who was missing from home and later found in the overhead tank of the house situated in Iggalur, on Tuesday (November 5, 2024) morning was accidental and not deliberate, the police probe found.

The Surya City police, who initially registered a case of murder based on the complaint of the mother, investigated in detail and found that the mother had given some medicine to the baby, following which the baby began to froth at the mouth and died.

Fearing that the husband would blame her for the death, the mother put the baby in the overhead tank and cooked up a story that the baby went missing when she was in the washroom. The neighbours along with the Surya City police rushed to the house and began to search for the baby and found her in an overhead tank.

Mother confesses to accidental death

Initially, the police probed from all angles and later picked up the parents for questioning. A detailed questioning led the mother, Archita, to allegedly confess to the crime.

The police said the accused did not kill the baby deliberately, but after the baby died, she was scared of her husband and decided to make up a story to save herself. The police are now awaiting the post-mortem and FSL report to corroborate the confession of Archita, the police said.

Archita, a B.Sc graduate, married Manu, a cab driver, last year. The duo are from different castes and it was a love marriage. Initially, the parents of both were against their relationship, but they accepted Archita after she delivered a baby girl a month ago. However, it was a premature delivery, and the baby was having breathing complications and was under medication.

Published - November 06, 2024 04:58 pm IST

Related Topics

Karnataka / Bangalore

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.