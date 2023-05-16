Bengaluru hosts SG-9 meeting to advance international standards for Television technology

May 16, 2023 08:17 pm | Updated 08:17 pm IST - Bengaluru

The meeting of International Telecommunication Union ITU-T Study Group 9 (SG-9) is being hosted in India for the first time.

The meeting of SG-9 on “Broadband Cable and Television/Audiovisual content transmission and integrated broadband cable networks” is currently being held at the Indian Institute of Science.

First physical meeting

This is the first physical meeting of the SG-9 after the pandemic and the event was attended by delegates and representatives from Bangladesh, Brazil, China, Congo, Egypt, France, Gambia, Germany, India, Japan, Kenya, Korea, Myanmar, Nepal, Palestine, Sri Lanka, Syria, Switzerland, Tanzania, Thailand, Ukraine, and other countries. In addition, representatives of the International Telecommunication Union (ITU), a UN organisation, and many other experts attended the meeting.

ADVERTISEMENT

ITU is the oldest UN agency, found in 1865, to facilitate international connectivity in communications networks. ITU allocates global radio spectrum and satellite orbits, develops the technical standards that ensure networks and technologies seamlessly interconnect, and strives to improve access to Information and Communications Technologies (ICTs) to underserved communities worldwide.

The SG-9 at ITU is responsible for telecommunication systems for primary and secondary distribution of audiovisual content, including accessibility services and emerging interactive media.

The Study Group meeting also comprised the ITU Workshop on The Future of Television for South Asia, Arab and Africa Regions, covering regulatory and policy frameworks, emerging and convergent ICT infrastructures and services, as well as user interfaces and human factors.

Transitioning from analog

“At the workshop, while the future technologies of digital broadcasting were discussed, it was also highlighted that many countries are still facing challenges in transitioning from analog to digital broadcasting. I hope that the ITU workshop will serve as a platform for sharing best practices and help bridge the gap,” Seizo Oneo, director, Telecommunication Standardization Bureau (TSB) said.