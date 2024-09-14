Bengaluru hospital to provide free surgical treatment for BPL epilepsy patients

To reduce the burden of epilepsy in economically disadvantaged communities, a city-based private hospital on Saturday launched an Epilepsy Prevention and Integrated Care (EPIC) programme.

The EPIC programme started at Aster Whitefield Hospital is supported by Rotary International and Sukriya, an NGO. Epilepsy is a disorder of the brain in which abnormal brain activity causes seizures or periods of unusual behaviour, sensations, and sometimes loss of awareness

Under the programme, the hospital will provide free surgical treatment to patients with intractable seizures from the weaker section every month. Intractable epilepsy, also known as refractory, uncontrolled, or drug-resistant epilepsy, is a seizure disorder where medicines do not work well to control seizures. About one-third of people with epilepsy will eventually develop intractable epilepsy.

Despite being on adequate medications, about 10%-15% of patients end up with intractable seizures that need surgical intervention to bring the seizures under control so that patients can lead a normal life. Diagnosing seizure focus with MRI, video Electroencephalogram, PET scans, or Magnetic encephalography is too expensive. Besides epilepsy surgery requires skill and technology and costs around ₹2.5 lakh per patient. “Considering the vast gap, we are starting the EPIC program under which all patients, who are categorized under BPL category, will be given free medical and surgical treatment,” stated a press release from the hospital.

The programme involves imparting proper community education for the identification and treatment of epilepsy, removal of social stigma and giving equal opportunities to those people living with epilepsy (PWE).

Strategy

“Under the programme, disease identification will be done through school teachers and caregivers education program. Patients will be recruited and followed up using a downloadable Epilepsy-Rotary mobile application. Besides, epilepsy camps will be conducted periodically with the active involvement of local Rotary clubs and Medical Associations across the State. Those identified with epilepsy symptoms will be clinically evaluated through a mobile EEG. Those who require treatment will be provided free medications and surgical intervention,” the release stated.

Launching the programme, Infosys founder N.R. Narayana Murthy said the EPIC initiative is an example of how collaboration between the public and private sectors can bridge gaps in healthcare accessibility. “Epilepsy is a debilitating condition, and programs like EPIC ensure that even the underprivileged have access to the best possible care,” he said.