Bengaluru hospital portico collapses, two dead

May 31, 2022 10:23 IST

The under-construction portico of St. Martha’s Hospital on Nrupathunga Road in Bengaluru collapsed on May 31 morning

The under-construction portico of St. Martha’s Hospital on Nrupathunga Road in Bengaluru collapsed on May 31, 2022. Four persons were trapped under the debris, out of which two lost their lives.

The portico collapsed around 6.30 am.

Fire personnel suspect that the portico may have collapsed because the structure did not have sufficient support.

Patients were not affected because they had been told to avoid the spot on account of the construction work. The persons who were trapped are workers, all of whom are from north Karnataka.

Work on the portico began around a month ago.