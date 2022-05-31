Bengaluru

Bengaluru hospital portico collapses, two dead

The under-construction portico at St. Martha’s Hospital on Nrupathunga Road collapsed in the morning, in Bengaluru on May 31, 2022.

The under-construction portico at St. Martha’s Hospital on Nrupathunga Road collapsed in the morning, in Bengaluru on May 31, 2022. | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K

The under-construction portico of St. Martha’s Hospital on Nrupathunga Road in Bengaluru collapsed on May 31, 2022. Four persons were trapped under the debris, out of which two lost their lives.

The portico collapsed around 6.30 am.

Fire personnel suspect that the portico may have collapsed because the structure did not have sufficient support.

Patients were not affected because they had been told to avoid the spot on account of the construction work. The persons who were trapped are workers, all of whom are from north Karnataka.

Work on the portico began around a month ago.

One of the injured persons being taken inside the St. Martha’s Hospital Nrupathunga Road, in Bengaluru on May 31, 2022. Four persons were trapped when the under-construction portico collapsed, out of which two died.  

One of the injured persons being taken inside the St. Martha’s Hospital Nrupathunga Road, in Bengaluru on May 31, 2022. Four persons were trapped when the under-construction portico collapsed, out of which two died.   | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K


