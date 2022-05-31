Bengaluru hospital portico collapses, two dead
The under-construction portico of St. Martha’s Hospital on Nrupathunga Road in Bengaluru collapsed on May 31 morning
The under-construction portico of St. Martha’s Hospital on Nrupathunga Road in Bengaluru collapsed on May 31, 2022. Four persons were trapped under the debris, out of which two lost their lives.
The portico collapsed around 6.30 am.
Fire personnel suspect that the portico may have collapsed because the structure did not have sufficient support.
Patients were not affected because they had been told to avoid the spot on account of the construction work. The persons who were trapped are workers, all of whom are from north Karnataka.
Work on the portico began around a month ago.
Related Topics
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.