Bengaluru: Health Minister hints at imposing lockdown again

In the wake of continued surge in the number of COVID-19 cases in Bengaluru, Health Minister B Sriramulu on Tuesday said lockdown norms may have to be imposed again in Bengaluru if the same situation continues.

Speaking to reporters after visiting K C General hospital in the city, the Minister said four wards in the city had already been sealed down totally. “The number of cases in the city are on the rise in the last few days. If the same situation continues, we will have to go in for another lockdown in the city,” he said.

He said a final decision will be taken after a discussing it with experts in the COVID-19 task force and Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa.

Calling upon people to co-operate with the government in controlling the pandemic, the Minister appealed to the people to strictly follow norms imposed by the government.

