‘Bengaluru has to be rid of drugs’

The new police chief Bhaskar Rao is determined to tackle the “drug menace”, which he said has spread to schools and colleges. “Ridding the city of drugs is the top priority. The drug menace has spread to schools and colleges, and needs to be rooted out. The police cannot do this alone. We will partner with all education institutions in the city in this campaign,” he said.

Recalling how as a boy he had once entered the office of the police commissioner to invite the then police chief P.G. Harlankar for a college event, he said he was thankful to be given the opportunity to serve the city. “Born and brought up here, the city is not new to me,” he said. “Kannadigas are known for their hospitality, but no one should take them for granted,” he said, adding it is his duty to ensure the safety of all citizens, including migrants. “Bengaluru is a prime destination because it is safe. We will ensure it remains so,” he said.

Maintaining communal harmony in the city is also high on the agenda. A community outreach to make policing more people friendly will guide my tenure, the new police chief said. “The new motto of city police will be ‘We will always stand by you’. Though it is intangible, the real test will be to make citizens trust the police,” he said.

Empowering police personnel is another key focus area, he said. “The last constable of the city is also the commissioner when he is interacting with citizens. He cannot be taken for granted, beaten up or assaulted.”

He wants to empower zonal DCPs, who will be responsible for their zone, which will be treated like an independent district. “They will be given autonomy,” he said.

No indiscriminate raids

In what seems to be a dig at the recent spate of raids by the police, Mr. Rao said, “Conducting raids, blocking entrances forcing people to run away and some people falling is not something that we will do. The city's work culture is to work hard and party hard responsibly. They have come here to enjoy life.”