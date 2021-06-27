Bengaluru Habba to be organised from next year to mark Kempe Gowda’s birth anniversary

The State government will organise a three-day annual Bengaluru Habba from next year to mark the birth anniversary of Bengaluru founder Nadaprabhu Kempe Gowda.

The announcement came on Sunday from Deputy Chief Minister C.N. Ashwath Narayan, who is also the vice-chairperson of the Kempegowda Heritage Area Development Authority. Speaking at the 512th birth anniversary of the Bengaluru founder, he said Bengaluru Habba, a cultural event, would be celebrated from June 26 to 28 annually.

Regarding the proposed 108 ft. statue to be installed at the Kempegowda International Airport, he said though the statue should have been installed by now, the work had been delayed owing to COVID-19. The work was in progress at Ram Sutar work station in Noida and the statue would be ready by February next. “A central theme park spread over 23 acres, depicting the history of Nadaprabhu’s lifetime will also come up,” he added.

In all, he said that 46 spots had been identified as heritage spots related to Kempe Gowda, which are spread across a forest area of 15,000 hectares. “The related land acquisition process has been initiated,” the Deputy Chief Minister said.

On the occasion, Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa also flagged off the Kempe Gowda Study Centre to be built on Jnana Bharathi campus of Bangalore University at a cost of ₹45 crore. The centre will engage in studies throwing light on the history of Nadaprabhu and research urban development and administrative structures, a note from Dr. Narayan’s office said. A postal cover was also released to mark the occasion.