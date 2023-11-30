HamberMenu
Bengaluru Habba kicks off with traditional bullock cart procession from Chickpet

November 30, 2023 10:53 pm | Updated 10:53 pm IST - BENGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar flagging off a bullock cart procession at Chickpet in Bengaluru.

Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar flagging off a bullock cart procession at Chickpet in Bengaluru. | Photo Credit:

Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar formally declared the 11-day Bengaluru Habba open by flagging off a traditional bullock cart procession from Chickpet on Thursday.

Bengaluru Habba is a festival celebrating the art, culture, and life of Bengaluru and the government is providing all support for this event, he added.

“This is the place from where Kempe Gowda built an inclusive Bengaluru with people from all castes and creeds. Bengaluru founder Kempe Gowda is believed to have taken a procession of bullock carts in four different directions from Chickpet. It is appropriate that Bengaluru Habba is also kicked off from this place,” he said.

From next year, Bengaluru Habba would be held in each ward and Assembly constituency so that people could participate in their neighbourhood itself, he said.

Many people, organisations and associations, including Unboxing Bengaluru, are organising Bengaluru Habba with their resources and the government is supporting it. “It is important that people make this a big success so that the culture of Bengaluru is alive,” Mr. Shivakumar said.

