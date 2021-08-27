Bengaluru girl enters record books as youngest poet

Amana is a class 8 student of Bishop Cotton Girls School, Bengaluru.

BENGALURU

27 August 2021 13:18 IST

A class 8 student of Bishop Cotton Girls School, Bengaluru, has been recognised as the youngest poet by India Book of Records and Asia Book of Records. According to the citation from the record keepers, Amana wrote 61 poems that were published in a book titled ‘Echoes of soulful poems’ by Sapna Book House in November 2020. At that time, Amana was aged 12.

So far, she has penned 275 poems in English and Hindi.

Advertising

Advertising