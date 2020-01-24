Bengaluru gets its own swachhata anthem

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), on Friday, released an anthem to create awareness about Swachh Survekshan 2020. It has been composed and sung by Lucky Ali, who is a long-time resident of the city.

While releasing the anthem, titled Jotheyagi, Mayor M. Goutham Kumar urged citizens to join hands with the civic body in keeping the city clean by segregating waste and not using single-use plastic or disposable items.

BBMP Commissioner B.H. Anil Kumar said Mr. Ali had produced the anthem at no cost to the city. “Many cities that are participating in Swachh Survekshan, such as Indore and Mysuru, have their own anthems. They are released each year based on the theme of the survekshan,” he said.

Bengaluru’s anthem has a mix of Kannada and English lyrics, and showcases citizens from all walks of life, including pourakarmikas and students. It also features artistes Vasu Dixit and Archana Udupa. The message of keeping the city clean is communicated in a simple and direct manner.

Mr. Anil Kumar said the civic body had taken several initiatives to secure a better ranking under Swachh Survekshan 2020. “In just two months, we have cleared over 200 black spots. Several flyovers and underpasses have been beautified,” he said, and added that these initiatives would be sustained through the year.

Speaking to reporters after the anthem was released, Mr. Ali said that having lived in Bengaluru for more than 50 years, he was witness to the changes in the city. “The song is for our city, which will hopefully inspire youngsters to keep their surroundings clean. I hope to see a great change in the management of waste, which is not just the responsibility of the BBMP, but also of the citizens,” he said.