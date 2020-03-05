Bengaluru gets ₹9,771 crore for ‘comprehensive development’

Bengaluru

Effective solid waste management and improving road network get emphasis

With an allocation of ₹9,771 crore for the “comprehensive development” of Bengaluru, the State Budget 2020-21 has laid emphasis on effective solid waste management and improving road network.

While ₹8,772 crore has been allocated overall for Bengaluru, ₹999 crore has been earmarked under ‘Shubhra Bengaluru’ to make the city a model in solid waste management in the country.

Impetus has been given to improving civic infrastructure though the Budget has been criticised for lack of clarity in the allocation made to different departments.

Founder-president of Citizens’ Action Forum N.S. Mukunda said the Budget seems like a statement of expenses and receipts, with no new schemes being announced for the city.

Around 190 km of road network under 12 high-density zones that contribute to 80% of traffic congestion will be developed under the supervision of Karnataka Road Development Corporation Ltd. (KRDCL) at an estimated ₹500 crore.

The BWSSB is executing the project to provide drinking water and develop underground drainage systems in 110 villages within the BBMP’s limits. However, this has resulted in deterioration of roads. A total of ₹1,000 crore has been earmarked for the development of roads in these areas, of which ₹500 crore will be released this fiscal.

The BBMP had sought ₹11,000 crore for various projects in the city. BBMP Commissioner B.H. Anil Kumar said the civic body will utilise the remaining funds under the ‘Mukhyamantrigala Nava Nagaroththana’ scheme this year. Under the scheme, ₹8,344 crore was to be utilised over a period of two years. “Of this, the State government has released around ₹1,381 crore. We will utilise the remaining this year,” he said and added that the government has sanctioned around ₹8,000 crore to the BBMP in the 2020-21 Budget.

One of the projects that the BBMP hoped would find mention was construction of railway overbridges/railway underbridges at level crossings. However, this finds no mention in the Budget.

According to Harish Kumar from Namma Bengaluru Foundation, how the funds allocated get expended should be explained in public domain. That apart, chunks of Bengaluru’s budget are spent by different civic agencies. “It is critical that the Bengaluru Metropolitan Planning Committee, the overarching body that integrates this inter-sectoral spending, is strengthened immediately,” he said.