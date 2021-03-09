Bengaluru gets ₹7,795 crore in State Budget for comprehensive development

Most of the projects are part of the ‘Bengaluru Mission 2022’, which was announced last year

Recently adjudged the most liveable city in the country, Bengaluru has been allotted ₹7,795 crore for comprehensive development in the State Budget 2021-22.

While presenting the Budget on Monday, Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa reiterated his government’s commitment to provide better health and education facilities to citizens.

Most of the projects that found mention in the Budget, however, had already been announced as part of ‘Bengaluru Mission 2022’. Launched late last year by Mr. Yediyurappa, who also holds the Bengaluru Development portfolio, the mission includes projects in four key areas – mobility, clean Bengaluru, green Bengaluru and digital services. The objective is to upgrade the city’s infrastructure to address the growing population and increasing number of vehicles.

One of the projects – Koramangala Valley Rajakaluve Development and Maintenance (K-100) – has been allotted ₹169 crore. The stormwater drain network in Koramangala Valley will be converted into a fresh water canal and developed as a tourist spot. The 248 MLD (million litres per day) sewage treatment plant at K.C. Valley will be upgraded this fiscal at a cost of ₹450 crore. Work will be taken up jointly by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) and Bengaluru Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB).

Tree parks

Though ‘Bengaluru Mission 2022’ proposed four tree parks, the Budget mentions only three. There was no mention of the tree park at Turahalli Reserve Forest after the project was temporarily put on hold following protests by citizens and environmentalists.

One of the proposed tree parks will be set up on the 105 acres belonging to NGEF at Baiyappanahalli. The existing sheds will be used to portray the rich heritage, culture and industrial glory of the city.

The State Cabinet had recently given permission to establish a separate company for solid waste management in the city. The Chief Minister said action will be taken to establish the company under the Companies Act.

Funds amounting to ₹33 crore have been earmarked for renovation and reconstruction of BBMP schools, with the aim of providing quality education to children from lower socio-economic groups.

Focus on augmenting health infrastructure

In the backdrop of the fight against COVID-19, several initiatives, such as new primary health centres, have been announced in the Budget.

Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa said a new multi-speciality hospital will be established in north Bengaluru to cater to poor and migrant workers. The Institute of Gastroenterology Sciences and Organ Transplant, one of the first institutes for organ transplantation in the country, is being equipped with 120 beds and equipment at a cost of ₹28 crore.

To reduce pressure on Jayadeva Institute of Cardiology, a sub-centre with 50 beds, will be started at K.C. General Hospital at a cost of ₹20 crore.

Janarogya Centres to provide primary health care will be established by the BBMP in 57 wards at a cost of ₹10 crore.