Bengaluru gears up for Ugadi and new beginnings

After two years of the pandemic, Bengaluru citizens are gearing up to celebrate Ugadi on April 2 with their friends and relatives

After two years of the pandemic, Bengaluru citizens are gearing up to celebrate Ugadi on April 2 with their friends and relatives

After two years of the pandemic, citizens are gearing up to celebrate Ugadi on April 2 with their friends and relatives.

“It was a low-key celebration last year with a limited number of guests, but I’m looking forward to celebrating Ugadi with my relatives this year. Now that the Government has lifted restrictions, we have decided to offer prayers at temples and celebrate together,” said Madhavi Reddy from Jalahalli.

Another resident from Soldevanahalli said that they are planning to prepare the famous Ugadi ‘pachadi’ for their friends and relatives to mark the beginning of a new calendar.

Many residents are also planning to make the famous Ugadi ‘pachadi’

Others have begun shopping for Ugadi. “My children are ecstatic that we are buying new clothes for the big day. It wouldn’t have been possible if the Government didn’t allow the markets to operate like last year,” said Shruti Sajja from Hebbal.

Businesses suffered innumerable losses due to the closure of markets for two long years, but as the city is returning to normalcy, traders are full of hope ahead of the festive season. “The last two years were quite horrible, and festivals act as boosters. We are expecting more customers in the coming days,” says Sajjan Raj Mehta, a cloth merchant at Chickpet.

Traders have already started noting an uptick in business. “It has improved over a couple of days because of the festive rush. Footfall has significantly increased for the first time in two years. However, we expect more customers by the end of this month,” said Mohammed Nazim, a garment merchant at Commercial Street.

While cases are declining, many families, especially those with elderly parents or young children, are still cautious. “We are very excited to celebrate Ugadi after the lockdown this year, but the markets are already crowded. We have decided to hold a small gathering at home, limiting interaction to few of our close friends so that we don’t violate the COVID-19 protocols,” says Preethi from Thammenahalli.